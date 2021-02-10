Are You Listening? Festival
Sat 11th May 2024
Reading’s celebrated new music festival returns on Sat 11th May 2024.
‘Are You Listening? Festival is a gem in the calendar‘
DORK magazine
‘…a vital addition to the live music calendar of the country for some years now.’ John Kennedy (Broadcaster and DJ, Radio X)
‘Start thinking about a day trip now‘
Louder Than War
