fbpx

Home

Are You Listening? Festival
Sat 11th May 2024

Tickets are on sale now

Are You Listening

Reading’s celebrated new music festival returns on Sat 11th May 2024.

Are You Listening? Festival is a gem in the calendar
DORK magazine

‘…a vital addition to the live music calendar of the country for some years now.’ John Kennedy (Broadcaster and DJ, Radio X)

‘Start thinking about a day trip now
Louder Than War

Sign up to our mailing list for news, updates and offers

Click here to sign up to our mailing list

Latest News

Click here to buy ticketS
Accessibility by WAH